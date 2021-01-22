Morgan Stanley Raises The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $90.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 394,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,565. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in The Timken by 118.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 248,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1,011.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

