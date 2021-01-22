Morgan Stanley Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $87.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.65.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,965 shares of company stock worth $48,494,116 over the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

