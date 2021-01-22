Morgan Stanley Raises Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $10.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

