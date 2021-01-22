Morgan Stanley Purchases New Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

