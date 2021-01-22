Morgan Stanley Purchases 59,816 Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Trinity Biotech worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $109.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.91. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

