Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $81.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 808.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 483,737 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

