Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 227259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

