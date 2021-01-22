Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

