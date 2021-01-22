Morgan Stanley Lowers See results about (LON:J) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of See results about (LON:J) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 324 ($4.23).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

