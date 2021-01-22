Morgan Stanley Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $110.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7,842.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

