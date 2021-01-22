Morgan Stanley Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $24.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $185,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

