Morgan Stanley Has $523,000 Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Capital Southwest worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

CSWC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

