Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

