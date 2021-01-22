Morgan Stanley Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $66.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.