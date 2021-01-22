Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 423.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $6.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

