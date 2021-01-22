Morgan Stanley Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $160.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

