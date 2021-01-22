MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

