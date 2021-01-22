Monkey Project Trading Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $39,250.59 and $134.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,861,056 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.