MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,583. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $430.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.