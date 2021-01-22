Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,545,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

