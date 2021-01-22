MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $107.24 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005071 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $107.24 million and $15.18 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,172.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.11 or 0.03810992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.01364031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00551199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00426043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00273987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022766 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

