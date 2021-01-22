Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target increased by Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

