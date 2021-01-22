Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,621 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,967. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

