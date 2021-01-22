Mizuho Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $26.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

