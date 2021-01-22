Mizuho Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $33.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

TRGP opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

