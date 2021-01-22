Mizuho Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $68.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

