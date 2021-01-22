Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 743,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

