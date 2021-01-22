Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading Down 5.2%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 10,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 27,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Mitie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.