Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 302 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $164.46 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

