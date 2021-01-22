Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NetApp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in NetApp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

