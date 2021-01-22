Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,518,000.

TIP stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

