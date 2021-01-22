Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

WBS opened at $49.10 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.