Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $77,294.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $23.75 or 0.00070900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00066497 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 153,081 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

