Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,636,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

