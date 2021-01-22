Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

