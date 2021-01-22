Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

