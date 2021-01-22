Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $64.18 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.