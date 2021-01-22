Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

