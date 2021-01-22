Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,900 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 597,172 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 140166 downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,086,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,983,129. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

