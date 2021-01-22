Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

