Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $71.80 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,590.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

