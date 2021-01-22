Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $205.23 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

