Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

