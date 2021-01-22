MIR COIN (MIR) Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $306,150.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.