Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $772,275.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $373,425.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.13, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.