Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Shares Up 12.8%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML)’s share price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.02. 453,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 244,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a current ratio of 30.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$380.48 million and a P/E ratio of -97.23.

In other Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) news, Director Graham Harris sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,163,776. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,790 and have sold 256,300 shares valued at $753,450.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

