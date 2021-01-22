Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Sells C$61,940.00 in Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$61,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,730,916.

Graham Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Graham Harris sold 13,500 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$58,050.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Graham Harris sold 1,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Graham Harris sold 24,700 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$302,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$256,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Graham Harris acquired 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$23,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Graham Harris acquired 15,200 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Graham Harris acquired 9,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,680.00.

ML stock opened at C$4.57 on Friday. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.48 million and a P/E ratio of -97.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

