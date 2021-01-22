Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Up 9.4%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 2,123,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 786,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $134,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,208 shares of company stock valued at $855,443. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

