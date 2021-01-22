Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Up to $465.00

Shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $465.00, but opened at $500.00. Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) shares last traded at $499.00, with a volume of 161,230 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 469.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.86. The company has a market capitalization of £434.16 million and a PE ratio of 73.13.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

