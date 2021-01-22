Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Shares of MAA opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 157,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $7,161,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

